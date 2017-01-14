Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reportedly apologised to the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in his letter to the Awujale to debunk allegations levelled against him in the monarch’s autobiography.Obasanjo had described the respected traditional ruler of being a peddler of falsehood and a rumourmonger in his letter dated December 30, 2016 and addressed to the monarch. This was in response to the unpleasant remarks about Obasanjo and his alleged use of Nuhu Ribadu’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to witch-hunt and extort Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga during his tenure as President.But Sun Newspaper on Saturday gathered that due to the tension generated so far, Obasanjo picked his phone to call the Awujale on Thursday January 5 tand make peace with the Ijebu monarch.A reliable source very close to Obasanjo confirmed to SUN newspaper that “Baba Obasanjo pleaded with the Awujale not to allow the media come in between them.”Ironically, Obasanjo made the call on the same day his letter to the monarch was published widely by some national newspapers.(Sun Newspaper)