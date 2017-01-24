The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has resumed orientation of corp members in Adamawa state, after a three-year suspension caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.The last orientation was held in Adamawa in March 2013.Speaking to Tuesday in Yola, Mohammed Abubakar, state coordinator of NYSC, said 2, 500 corps members were deployed to the state.“Registration of corp members started this Tuesday morning by 7 am and you can see they are trooping in; we are expecting 2, 500 corp members,” he told NAN.Abubakar said that adequate security had been put in place with about 300 officials from the army, police, department of state security, Nigeria security and civil defence corps and NYSC.He explained that the state government had provided the facility of Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, as a temporary camp, pending the final evacuation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the permanent orientation camp in Damare.“I want the corps members to understand that this is a borrowed camp and should therefore bear with the available facilities,” he said.While lauding the state government for it support towards a successful orientation, Abubakar urged the people of Adamawa to continue supporting and showing hospitality to corp members.