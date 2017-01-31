The Enugu State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) says it will provide free medical services to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state.The information is in a statement by the Secretary of the association, Dr Peter Ekwueme in Enugu on Monday.Ekwueme stated that such services would, however, be offered at the orientation camps in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.He noted that the NMA wanted to build a formidable partnership with the NYSC to improve the quality of medical services at the disposal of youth corps members.He added that the NMA was working on a robust collaborative programme with officials of the NYSC to address health challenges encountered by corps members posted to the state.The secretary said “the Enugu State Chairman of the NMA, Dr Cajetan Onyedum, in the company of other officials of the association, has already embarked on a situation assessment visit to the NYSC orientation camp in Awgu Local Government Area.“The visit ended with a robust discussion with the NYSC state Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, who expressed gratitude for the wonderful cooperation and support he was getting from the state chapter of the NMA.”He assured that the association, doctors and health institutions in the state would keep an eye on the health situation in the camp and its clinics.