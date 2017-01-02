Ahead of the January 14 kick-off, the League Management Company (LMC), organizers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), have released photos of the official ball for the 2016/2017 season via their official Twitter page.The white ball has all sponsors of the NPFL and the LMC inscribed on it.Champions Enugu Rangers will begin their title defence at home against Abia Warriors.The biggest clash for Match Day 1 is the clash between Enyimba International FC and Sunshine Stars of Akure.Enyimba FC Vs Sunshine StarsKano Pillars Vs FC Ifeanyi UbahEnugu Rangers Vs Abia WarriorsMFM FC Vs Niger TornadoesShooting Stars Vs Lobi StarsABS FC Vs Akwa UnitedRemo Stars Vs Plateau UnitedKatsina United Vs Gombe UnitedRivers United Vs Elkanemi WarriorsWikki Tourists Vs Nasarawa United.