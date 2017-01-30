Plateau United continued their fine start to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, with a 2-1 win over Abia Warriors at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos on Sunday.Elisha Golbe opened scoring for the home side in the 5th minute, before Godwin Zaki equalized in the 35th minute. Philip Azango grabbed the winning goal two minutes before the break.It was their fourth win of the season and ensured they remain top of the table.Mfon Udoh scored twice as Enyimba recorded a slim 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United in Calabar.In Lagos, MFM FC defeated Kano Pillars 1-0 at the Agege Stadium, while Rivers United were held to a 0-0 draw by Lobi Stars in Port Harcourt.Champions Enugu Rangers were also held to a 1-1 draw at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium by Niger Tornadoes. They have only won once in five matches this season.Wikki Tourists trounced FC IfeanyiUbah 3-1 in Bauchi, Shooting Stars lost 2-0 to ABS in Ilorin and Remo Stars beat El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 at the Shagamu Stadium.Gombe United needed two late goals to win 2-0 against Sunshine Stars at the Pantami Stadium.