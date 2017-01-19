Defending champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enugu Rangers, on Wednesday picked up their first point of the 2016/2017 season.The Flying Antelopes were held to a 1-1 draw in their Match Day 2 clash away to Nasarawa United.Adamu Hassan gave the hosts the lead four minutes after the break, before Fortune Omoniwari equalized for Rangers in the 67th minute of the encounter.It was Omoniwari’s second goal for the Flying Antelopes since his arrival from Akwa United this season.Rivers United also came from a goal down, to draw 1-1 with Akwa United in Uyo.Cyril Olisem gave the Promise Keepers the lead in the 9th minute, but Bernard Ovoke ensured his team returned to Port Harcourt with at least a point with an equalizer before the break.FC IfeanyiUbah put their troubles with the League Management Company (LMC) behind them, to thrash MFM FC 4-0 in Nnewi.Yaya Kone, King Osanga, Jimoh Oni and Ifeanyi Onuigbo got the goals.Sunshine Stars beat Shooting Stars 1-0 in the South-West Derby, with Sunday Oluwadamilare scoring the winner with 12 minutes left.Lobi Stars also beat Kano Pillars 1-0. At the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, Plateau United hammered former champions Enyimba 3-0.Abia Warriors continued their fine start to the season, with a 2-0 win over Katsina United. Niger Tornadoes and ABS FC played out a 1-1 draw in Minna.Gombe United recovered from their opening day loss to Katsina United to beat Remo Stars 2-1.