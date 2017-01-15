The major non-academic unions in the nation’s university system have issued a notice to the Federal Government that they will embark on a five-day warning strike over the failure of the government to implement its 2009 agreements with the unions.‎The unions are the National Association of Academic Technologists, Non-Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities.‎The Joint Action Committee of the unions said in a statement on Saturday that the decision was taken to embark on the warning strike to prevail on the government to commence full implementation of the 2009 agreements.The JAC letter conveying the‎ strike notice to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, was signed by the President of SSANU, Mr. Samson Ugwoke, the President of NAAT, Sani Suleiman, and the President of NASU, Chris Ani.The union leaders also sent copies of the warning strike notice to the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission and President, Nigeria Labour Congress.They lamented that the poor funding of the universities had resulted in non-payment of salaries regularly and increased corruption in the system.The also criticised the government for the decay in infrastructure and abandoned projects in the university system.“The University system is challenged by poor governance and administrative lapses which need to be addressed holistically. These are poor funding of our universities, shortfall in payment of staff salaries, increasing corruption in the university system.”They also complained about the non-payment of earned allowances as agreed and the lack of adequate teaching and learning facilities which they said had affected productivity of members of staff of the universities among others.