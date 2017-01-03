Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) has said that nobody can undermine his position in All Progressives Congress, APC. Dino made the statement at Ayetoro-Gbede, his country home, weekend, during the distribution of empowerment materials worth over N200 million to members of his constituency.
He said: “There are so many unnecessary comments and rhetoric going around. As far as APC is concerned, whether at the national or state level, we are in charge.
I am not boasting. “Kogi State governor cannot underrate me, neither can anybody underrate me in APC. I say this with every sense of responsibility and humility.
“I am the only member of the board of trustees of APC in Kogi State; even the Governor is not a member. I am also a member of the executive council of APC.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.