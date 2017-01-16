Ndume, who was recently replaced with Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate Leader, said this in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.
Ndume also gave a subtle confirmation that talks on the formation of a new party were on by political heavyweights.
“For me, personally, wherever the political alignment tilts to, you would find me where President Muhammadu Buhari is; that’s me,” he said.
“Whatever the alignment is – left, right, centre, forward, up, down – you would find me where President Buhari is, because he is my mentor for a long time.
“When your mentor is in one side, then you are expected to be with him.
“I try to say my mind and stand for what I believe, especially if it is the truth, even if I am alone,” he said, in reference to the rejection of EFCC acting chairman by the Senate.
“That is why when they said that Senate rejected Magu, I said no; because between God and man, we did not do that,” Ndume declared.
