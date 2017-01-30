The Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, Mrs Aisha Abubakar, says the Federal Government will support nine-year-old Nelson Ashinze to realise his potential as a designer.Abubakar made the pledge during the presentation of Ashinze’s brand of designs, Nelson George Clothing, on Monday in Abuja.She said that the young entrepreneur needed support to showcase his talent.The minister said that the ministry would ensure that Ashinze enjoyed the support of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Bank of Industry (BoI), both agencies under it.According to her, the young entrepreneur’s company has been duly registered, adding that the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) would also assist him when his products were ready for export.“We are going to make sure that he has the adequate training on entrepreneurship skills, we have BoI that will provide machines when he is in need of machines, we are going to help him access machinery from the bank.“We are promoting “Made in Nigeria’’ and this is definitely a made in Nigeria initiative; so we are going to use him as one of our champions for the initiative.“He is also promoting the cotton, textile and garment industries which again we are promoting, so we have a market for him and we are going to give him all the necessary support that he needs to ensure that he runs a successful business in Nigeria,” Abubakar said.Master Nelson, the young entrepreneur, said that he discovered his talent on bow tie making in school during the craft class.He said he came this far with the support of his parents.His manager, Mr David Ashinze, said that the young entrepreneur was known for creative designs of handmade bow ties, pocket squares, headband and accessories with a classic touch of African prints.Ashinze said that at the age of eight in 2015, Nelson founded the Nelson George clothing where he doubles as a designer and a CEO.“Since his debut production, Nelson has been able to put his craft on runway fashion platform,’’Ashinze said.Also speaking at the presentation, the Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibir said that Ashinze needed not only the support of his parents but the government as well.“I believe that with children like this young boy, there is hope for Nigeria.“He is an encouragement to children out there, with what he is doing; the sky is his limit.Jibir, however, advised Nelson’s parents not to exploit his talents, but to encourage him.