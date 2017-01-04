Ghanaweb reports that the prophet released the prophecy on December 31, 2016 during the crossover service. See his full list of prophecies below:
- Death of a former president
- Death of a former first lady
- Coup d'etat in Ghana
- Death of Nigeria's president
- Terrorist attack in Ghana
- Death of several young men and women
- Important personalities in parliament will die
- Many people will be kidnapped
- Innocent blood will be shed in a particular political party
- Increase in occult practices
- Americans will go for war
- More Muslim/Christian clashes this year
- A great king will die
- Another plane crash in Ghana
- Fire outbreaks in important offices in Ghana
- More celebrities(Actors,musicians and media practitioners) in Ghana to die
- NDC to stay in opposition for 16 years
