Ghanaian prophet, and founder of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Isaac Owusu Bempah, has revealed that Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari will die in 2017.


 Ghanaweb reports that the prophet released the prophecy on December 31, 2016 during the crossover service. See his full list of prophecies below:
  1. Death of a former president
  2. Death of a former first lady
  3. Coup d'etat in Ghana
  4. Death of Nigeria's president
  5. Terrorist attack in Ghana
  6. Death of several young men and women
  7. Important personalities in parliament will die
  8. Many people will be kidnapped
  9. Innocent blood will be shed in a particular political party
  10. Increase in occult practices
  11. Americans will go for war
  12. More Muslim/Christian clashes this year
  13. A great king will die
  14. Another plane crash in Ghana
  15. Fire outbreaks in important offices in Ghana
  16. More celebrities(Actors,musicians and media practitioners) in Ghana to die
  17. NDC to stay in opposition for 16 years
Owusu had successfully predicted victory for Nana Addo in Ghana's Presidential elections.

