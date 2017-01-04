Ghanaian prophet, and founder of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Isaac Owusu Bempah, has revealed that Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari will die in 2017.





Ghanaweb reports that the prophet released the prophecy on December 31, 2016 during the crossover service. See his full list of prophecies below:

Death of a former president Death of a former first lady Coup d'etat in Ghana Death of Nigeria's president Terrorist attack in Ghana Death of several young men and women Important personalities in parliament will die Many people will be kidnapped Innocent blood will be shed in a particular political party Increase in occult practices Americans will go for war More Muslim/Christian clashes this year A great king will die Another plane crash in Ghana Fire outbreaks in important offices in Ghana More celebrities(Actors,musicians and media practitioners) in Ghana to die NDC to stay in opposition for 16 years