THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has condemned an alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove Governor Ayo Fayose through the Judiciary.The party said the alleged plot to oust Fayose would trigger “a crisis of monumental proportion that would be difficult for the Army to curtail” if it is eventually carried out.In a chat with reporters in Ado-Ekiti yestersday, State PDP Chairman Gboyega Oguntuase warned that the alleged plot could lead to the collapse of the APC-led Federal Government.Oguntuase defended Fayose’s petition to the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.According to him, it was wrong to believe that Fayose was playing to the gallery by raising alarm in his letter.He said it was illegal, unconstitutional and against the rule of law to attempt to reopen a case that had been resolved from the Lower Tribunal to the Supreme Court.The PDP boss argued that it was not in doubt that Fayose won the June 21, 2014 governorship election.Oguntuase described Fayose as “a man of the people and the opposition leader in the country”.He said: “Governor Fayose is not just the Ekiti State Governor but the opposition voice in Nigeria. He speaks for all oppressed Nigerians.Oguntuase appealed to Justice Onnoghen to do the needful by making the judiciary apolitical.