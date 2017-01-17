Nigeria and other African countries now have access to receive medical support through an Apple app called ‘Ada’.
It was learnt that a team of medical doctors and scientists developed the custom-built artificial intelligence engine.
According to findings, Ada Health created the app to help Nigerians check their symptoms anytime and anywhere by asking simple questions without complicated medical language.
“Those that use the app can set up multiple profiles in order to manage the health of their family members as well. All the health information for each user is stored in one place: previous assessments, current and past medications, allergies, etc – meaning it can be easily shared with a doctor or other health professionals,” a statement on the app read.
It also read, “The team behind Ada has made it its mission to make personalised health information and care individually accessible for everyone at a period in time where access to health care is limited to a large percentage of the global population, causing huge strain on health services and the professionals that work within them.
Ada is now the top free medical app in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.”
It added, “Rather than being a direct replacement for medical consultation, Ada is a complimentary service that aims to reduce workload on general practitioners by collecting and collating health care information from patients in order to save time in consultations, which are usually hurried due to time pressure.”
Ada Digital Health Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Claire Novorol, said, “As both a doctor and a mother, I understand the pressure and the worries of both. Doctors have to diagnose patients in minimal time with maximum efficiency; mothers constantly worry about the health of their loved ones, whether their children or their parents. That is exactly why we created Ada. Our technology gives reassurance to the whole family about their health, while also being useful for doctors by informing their decisions.”
She added, “Ada is available on the App Store in 90 countries and will be available on Android devices in early 2017.”
