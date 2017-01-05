Everton have completed the signing of Nigerian winger Adewale Lookman from Charlton Athletic.The deal for the 19-year-old, who has played for England U-20s but is eligible for Nigeria, was announced by Everton on their website on Thursday.Although Everton refused to disclose the financial terms of the deal, Lookman reportedly cost the Premier League club around £10 million.He will wear shirt number 31.Lookman is described as “a skillful and direct winger” by the Everton website.Lookman said: “It feels great to be an Everton player.“As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me.“Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager.“When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.“It was great playing in The Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I’m ready to make the step up to the Premier League.”Everton manager Ronald Koeman said: “Ademola is a big talent and, at 19 years old, he has a big future in the game. I’m really happy that we’ve been able to bring him here to the Club.“This is part of the vision we have for the Club and it’s important to give to young players the opportunity so that the team continues to evolve and improve.“We believe in the player and in the development of the player which, of course, will take time but he will have a big part to play in the future of the Club.”London-born Lookman scored seven times for Charlton in the English third-tier this season before his Everton move.