Soldiers attached to Operation MESA (Op MESA) have been accused of brutalising a young man, Nathan Olajide, for wearing an outfit that accentuated his muscles.According to the victim, he was beaten for almost two hours at Keffi Street in Lagos Island, close to Dordan Barracks, Obalende, because the soldiers felt he was trying to intimidate them with his muscles.Olajide said his attackers rode on a Hilux marked NA1003, adding that the incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.Narrating his ordeal on social media, the victim said: “I was beaten up for almost two hours last night (Sunday) by soldiers of OP MESA because I was wearing a black armless top and red track trouser.“They asked if I was a cultist and why am I so muscular in shape? They asked if I build up to intimidate soldiers? I told them I work out because I love to be fit and I enjoy doing it.“One of the soldiers slapped me immediately and the rest started whipping me with koboko for no reason. I copied their plate number Hilux NA1003.”Olajide’s post generated public outcry with many calling for disciplinary action against the soldiers.Contacted, the spokesman for the Nigerian Army 81 Division, Col. Kingsley Samuel, said the case would be investigated.He added that the vehicle plate number provided would ease investigation into the matter.