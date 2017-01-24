Nigerian Senate will today commence the debate on the general principle of the 2017 budget.Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai has said.President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the budget to the joint session of the National Assembly in December last year.“This week’s sitting would be devoted for the debate. Interested Senators will speak during the debate,” Garbai said.The N7.2trillion budget has N419billion statutory transfers, N1.6 trillion for debt service, N177.4billion for sinking fund, N2.9trillion for recurrent (Non-debt) expenditure and N2.058trillion for capital expenditure.It was gathered that a register was opened last week for Senators to indicate their willingness to contribute to the debate.