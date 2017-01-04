



According to the man whose name was withheld, he claims he put Freeze’s preaching into practice by paying the bus fare for every passenger in a bus he boarded then also sent oat for every customer in a barber’s saloon and shortly after, he landed a dream job.Cool FM OAP, Freeze, who opposes the idea of men of God making money from church members, shared a message he got from a man who just a new job and believes abiding by Freeze's word is what got him the job.Freeze has been known to preach against tithing and fattening the purses of preachers, asking people to instead give to the needy around them.Freeze shared a screenshot of the message with the caption;