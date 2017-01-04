35 year old John Okoro, a Nigerian drug peddler, has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody, Indian newspapers have reported.John Okoro had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported. He'd sought permission to step out of the detention room on the first floor of the agency’s Azad Maidan office around 2 a m, saying he wanted to use the toilet, and then jumped from the balcony. He crashed through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.The constable guarding him also leaped from the balcony in a desperate attempt to nab him, but ended up injured.The Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Azad Maidan office is barely 15 feet from the local police station. The office shares a wall with the police’s station detection room. The Esplanade court is in the same compound.An alert has been issued for Okoro, who was convicted for trying to selling banned substances in 2014 and recently completed his jail term.Before his conviction, the 35-year-old Nigerian lived in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. After his prison sentence ended, he was placed under the ANC’s custody on December 31 and he was due to be deported on Monday afternoon.