Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has confirmed that the Nigerian Army is winning the war against insurgency and conflict in the nation.Felicitating with the Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Babangida commended the sacrifice and effort of the military in breaking the nerve centre of Boko Haram terrorists.This was contained in a statement signed by his media office in Minna.The statement reads in part: “The 2017 Remembrance Day comes at a time that our armed forces, military men and women are gaining more ground in the fight against insurgency and conflicts ridden areas of Nigeria.“As we celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, to take stock of the sacrifices by the men and women of the armed forces, especially the fallen heroes that paid the supreme sacrifices of maintaining peace not only in our country but beyond the shores of Nigeria, let us commend the recent effort of our gallant military for breaking the nerve centre of Boko Haram terrorists”.He added that “In our collective and individual resolves to keep Nigeria’s unity, irrespective of sectional, religious, cultural leanings, we have to take bold steps to tackle the great challenges of insecurity and distrust to commensurate the sacrifices made by our armed security personnel.”He cautioned against unguarded utterances by Nigerians and governments at all levels that may affect national unity.