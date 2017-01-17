The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described as unfortunate and highly regrettable the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Rann, Borno state on Tuesday.In a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, the NAF said it will keep updating the public as soon as investigations are concluded.Famuyiwa said: “The NAF is saddened by today’s accidental air strike by its fighter jet at Rann in Kala Balge area of Borno State in which some innocent lives were lost. While available information is sketchy, the Theatre Commander OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE is taking appropriate steps to avail us with details of the incident.“The loss occasioned by this unfortunate incident is deeply regretted. The NAF commiserates with those affected and their families and would update the public as soon as detailed facts emerge from the investigation,” NAF stated.