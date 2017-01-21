The Chairman Kalabalge local government Babagana Malaria has said he was informed that over 200 people have been buried in the recent Airforce operational error in Rann, Borno State.The Chairman while briefing the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai also demanded adequate compensation for survivors of the unfortunate mishap.“This unwarranted volume of destruction of lives and property calls for federal government intervention by compensation of survivors,” Babagana said.“Our problem since this local government was created about twenty years now; we need a road to link this headquarters to other parts of the state. The second thing is with what happened now we are begging Mr president to compensate us. Many people have lost their loved ones, most of them are the bread winners.” About two hundred and thirty four people, it’s not a small number; we need to compensate these people. Yes! Two hundred and thirty four buried by the community. And it’s even more than this the report I received from Maiduguri this morning is that two who are in the hospital have also died therefore we need to be compensated seriously.” It was the market day yesterday, it was not like the normal market day afterall this is a place were our activities was on a skeletal basis, but it was at the lowest ebb yesterday,” the chairman complained.Buratai who was in Rann to assess first hand the level of the attack assured the locals not to lose hope in the army, stressing that the incident will not reoccur again.