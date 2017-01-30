Former Minister of Special Duties, Mr Kabiru Turaki has stated that Nigeria’s current economic woes were as a result of the All Progressives Congress’s unpreparedness for governance.

Turaki, made this remark in Abuja while addressing newsmen.

According to him, the economic condition of the country would have been better, if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was re-elected into office in 2015.

He explained that the recession emanated from APC’s failure to put its house in order and blend as a political party.

He said: “I’m a lawyer but despite that, we all know what is happening in Nigeria. When you have a political party that has come into an election without been prepared for governance; when you have a party that does not do its homework well; when you have a party that is yet to blend as a political party, then the recession is something that is bound to happen.