The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said Nigeria will experience pleasant surprises this year.He appealed to Nigerians to remain hopeful and patient.Pastor Adeboye spoke on Sunday at a Divine Surprise Special Service organised by RCCG, Rivers of Life Parish, Alagbado, Lagos.He noted that complaining and murmuring would not solve problems.“We must continue to trust God who alone can turn our sorrows into joy, poverty to wealth, and sickness to wholeness. No matter our past or our presence condition that looks so depressing, we must never give up as God is still able and powerful to turn things around as we pray in faith to him alone,” Pastor Adeboye said.The cleric, who shared testimonies of the divine protection, providence and preservation of God, said: “God has never changed; what he did in times past, he is still able to do the same today as we put our trust in him.”He said God was willing to heal all the sicknesses and perform miracles.“We must not allow traditions of men, doubt or our history to hinder us from enjoying the manifold blessings from God. God is more than enough to give us a bright new beginning,” he saidHe urged Christians to continue to preach the gospel because the challenges of insecurity, economic hardship, fear and despair ravaging the world “can be taken away when we elevate Jesus Christ and tell of the story of redemption everywhere we go”.The Pastor-in-charge, Pastor Kola Odesanmi, said that the visit would help the parish to do more in raising heaven-bound members.He said: “Our goal is to make heaven and we are poised to take as many people along with us.”