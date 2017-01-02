Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday said Nigeria had attained another high-level safety rating which placed it among the world leaders in aviation safety.This is coming despite flaws in the aviation sectors and imminent crash speculated by the Nigerian senate.The NCAA made the announcement in a statement by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Sam Adurogboye and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.The statement stated that the country climbed to Level three State Safety Programme (SSP) Implementation Process, joining countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom and others in the echelon.“This categorisation is dependent on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which tracks the SSP implementation process of member-states via its Integrated Safety Trend Analysis and Reporting System (iSTARS).“Member states in tandem, therefore, deploy this platform to undertake Gap Analysis, define their action plans and benchmark their progress.“Only two member states-Australia and Sri Lanka- have achieved full implementation of the SSP according to ICAO records.Nigeria is striving to achieve Level Four, which is 100 per cent by the end 0f 2017,” it said.