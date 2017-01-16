The report, which was made available to Punch correspondent in Abuja on Sunday, indicated that a partial system collapse occurred on January 12 this year, adding that the system frequency dropped by eight hertz on the same day.
The power plants are:
Geregu NIPP
Sapele NIPP
Alaoji NIPP
Ihovbor NIPP
Gbarain.
Okpai (GT11)
Olorunsogo I (GT2)
The report further stated that on January 13, the average power sent out was 2,944MW-hour/hour, up by 165MWh/h.
It stated that the gas constraints accounted for 2,680MW, while grid and water management constraints were both zero megawatt.
