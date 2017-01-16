 Nigeria loses 1,899.7 megawatts as 7 power plants shut down | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
According to the latest industry data on sector reforms/activities, four plants belonging to the National Integrated Power Projects are shut, while others have remained non-functional for some days.



The report, which was made available to Punch correspondent in Abuja on Sunday, indicated that a partial system collapse occurred on January 12 this year, adding that the system frequency dropped by eight hertz on the same day.

The power plants are:

Geregu NIPP

Sapele NIPP

Alaoji NIPP

Ihovbor NIPP

Gbarain.

Okpai (GT11)

Olorunsogo I (GT2)


The report further stated that on January 13, the average power sent out was 2,944MW-hour/hour, up by 165MWh/h.

It stated that the gas constraints accounted for 2,680MW, while grid and water management constraints were both zero megawatt.

