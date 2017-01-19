Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor, has called on those clamouring for Biafra to begin to see Nigeria as their country.Kalu, however, said the activities of IPOB or MASSOB do not, in anyway, portend any threat to the unity of the country, stressing that Boko Haram was by far deadlier than the Biafran agitators.The former Abia governor made this remark while speaking in Minna, the Niger State capital yesterday, shortly after paying a condolence visit to former governor of the state, Engineer Abdullahi Kure.He said, “IPOB or MASSOB are harmless people; they are different from Boko Haram, so we will continue to appeal to Nigerians because there must be peace.“What is happening in Southern Kaduna State is not right, people should stop killing their fellow Nigerians, we should manage rumours very well.“We are Nigerians, and we will remain in Nigeria because it is our place, we have no other place to go; there is no basis to compare the activities of Boko Haram insurgents with those of the Biafra agitators in the name of MASSOB and IPOB,” he said.“None of those Biafra agitators carry arms; they are not violent. They don’t constitute any threat to the unity of Nigeria. Politicians should stop spreading rumours on social media to impress people. Nigeria is our home. We have no other country”, he added.