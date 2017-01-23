President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government may have expended not lesser than N500 million towards the deployment of 200 troops to the ECOWAS operations and resolving political impasse in The Gambia.Despite complaints of paucity of funds and economic recession in Nigeria, informed military sources disclosed to Nigerian Tribune that the Federal Government had to source for funds to enable Nigeria, seen as a power bloc in the sub-region to participate in the operation.“The Federal Government had to dip its hands into Nigerian foreign operations fund domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria”, Tribune gathered.The source said further that the over N500 million fund was meant for airlifting the troops, fueling the alpha jets on a daily basis and feeding.Nigeria led the ECOWAS group by contributing 200 troops and two alpha jets including other countries like Senegal, Ghana and Mali.Source: Nigerian Tribune