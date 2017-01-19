Survivors of the recent attack of a Borno IDP camp by the Nigeria Air Force have recounted their ordeal.According to them, the military jet dropped bombs on the camp three separate times.Abdulwahab Adam, a survivor said: "the bombs were dropped on us thrice and there was no way a mistake could be made thrice. There was nothing accidental about the attack and it could not be referred to as a mistake."The federal government should stop telling Nigerians that it was a mistake; for this was not. It was nothing but an unprovoked attack on a civilian populace.""This was not a new camp and the attack happened when people queued up to receive humanitarian materials."Abba Yusuf said the Nigeria Air Force has a lot of explaining to do."This is the same force that told the world that they did not drop the bomb on insurgents in the Sambisa Forest because of human shield but weeks later, dropped bombs on unarmed civilians in an IDPs' camp.""Could they have been blindfolded to know that we were in a queue and we were unarmed or could they have mistaken the IDPs camp for the haven of insurgents?"