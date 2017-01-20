The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched a probe into Tuesday’s accidental air strike that killed scores at the IDPs camp in Borno State.It yesterday constituted a board of senior officers to investigate it.The European Union (EU) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have endorsed the investigation.The probe Board is to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the incident.In addition to a list of 20 witnesses given to it, the Board is expected to invite other persons to give evidence on oath. The report is expected not later than February 2.The six-man Board is headed by Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), Air Vice Marshal Salihu Bala-Ribah. The members are: Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, Group Captain Essien Efanga, Wing Commander Solomon Irmiya and Wing Commander Mohammed Muazu.The European Union called for a full investigation to establish who was responsible for the strike.“A full investigation needs to be launched in order to clarify the circumstances of this tragedy and hold to account those responsible. The European Union stands in full solidarity with the displaced population affected by Boko Haram violence in Northeast Nigeria, providing humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable, as well as development assistance,” the EU statement said.It added that the European Union had been cooperating closely with the countries of the Lake Chad basin to “bring an end to the cycle of violence which seriously affects the region”.The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also commiserated with the people and the government of Borno StateCAN President Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, said:” The organisation also welcomes the investigation of the accidental air strike with a view to determining the immediate and remote factors responsible in order to prevent a reoccurrence.“While we identify with the military in general and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in particular, we like to urged them to remain committed and cohesive in their campaign against terrorism in Nigeria“We welcome the setting up of a board of senior officers to investigate the accidental air strike to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the disaster”.“It is our expectation that the military authorities will implement whatever recommendations of the panel with a view to prevent a reoccurrence of such an avoidable disaster.“It is painful and regrettable that the disaster took place while Nigerians are yet to recover from the suicide bomb attack that took place at the University of Maiduguri which led to the death of some people including a University Don.”“May God continue watching over our nation and restore peace wherever peace is elusive in Jesus name.”