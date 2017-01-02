The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi has pleaded with the Nigeria Police Force to intensify efforts to find the killers of former Nigeria youth international, Douglas Uzama, who was killed in Benin City on Thursday, 29th December 2016.NFF is also interested in getting to the root of the murder of 3SC defender, Izu Joseph who was murdered in his home town Okaki in Bayelsa State on Sunday, October 16 2016Late Gombe United FC defender, Uzama was said to have been murdered in the capital of Edo State where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide with his family.In a media release, Sanusi said the NFF was in deep grief over the manner of death of the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles player."Only two months ago, we had a similar case of a player of Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan (Izu Joseph) who was murdered in cold blood in Rivers State," Sanusi stated in the release."We are really worried about this trend and we use this opportunity to call on the Police to hunt down and arrest the killers of Uzama, as well as intensify efforts in their search for the killers of Izu Joseph.”