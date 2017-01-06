President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has charged the newly-inaugurated board of the Nigeria Women Football League, to do all they can to elevate the women’s league.He was speaking during the inauguration, which was held at the NFF Secretariat on Thursday in Abuja.Pinnick poured encomiums on the board’s independent chairman, Aisha Falode and expressed confidence in their ability.He said: “I am aware of the prowess of Falode in marketing, and what she can bring to the League to develop it. I also know that most of the members are well connected and could bring a new lease of life to the women’s League. They are all seasoned, passionate and capable.”In response, Falode who is a member of the CAF Media Committee and CAF Match Commissioner, said it was a great honour for herself and other members to be called upon to serve.“The reactions since we were appointed indicate that we are condemned to perform, to work hard and to achieve results. The past Boards of the women’s League did their best, but there is a lot of room for improvement.“We will look at the structure and the issue of players’ welfare and we are committed to running a women’s League that is functional, compact and competitive. What we saw at the 10th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon confirmed that the gap between the so-called big teams and the so-called small teams in African women football has narrowed significantly.“It is our responsibility to run a women’s League that will turn things around and we will give it our best shot. In truth, times are hard, but tough times also have a way of bringing the best out of people, in terms of innovation.”THE NEW NWFL BOARD: Aisha Falode (Independent Chairman); Margaret Icheen (Independent Vice Chairman); Joe Amene (Independent Director); Kemi Adesanya (Director); Matilda Otuene (Director); Henrietta Ukaigwe (Director); Hussaina Suleiman (Director); Mustapha Tahir (Director); Usman Mustapha (Director); Nkechi Obi (Chief Executive Officer).