 New US-President, Donald Trump vows to eradicate ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » New US-President, Donald Trump vows to eradicate ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

6:50 PM 0
A+ A-


US President Donald Trump placed the battle against Islamic extremism at the heart of his foreign policy as he took office on Friday, vowing to work with allies to destroy the jihadist threat.



“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth,” he declared.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top