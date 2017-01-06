This is just as those behind the formation of the new party, with the aim of unseating the current administration in 2019 have zoned National Executive Committee slots to the various regions of the country.
According to reports, they have also concluded plans to submit their documents for registration as a political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, next week.
According to a document released by the political association, the National chairmanship position has been zoned to the North Central; South West, Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary and National Legal Adviser; North-West and South South, National Treasurer.
See full zoning below:
North Central
National chairman
National Welfare Secretary
National Vice Chairman
Vice National Organising Secretary
Deputy National Woman Leader
Assistant National Secretary
Deputy National Treasurer
National Vice woman leader
National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2 males, 1 female).
North-West
National Woman leader
National Vice Chairman
National Legal Adviser
Vice Publicity Secretary
Deputy National Secretary
Deputy National Youth Leader
Deputy National Welfare Secretary
National Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).
North-East
Deputy National Chairman,
National Vice Chairman
National Auditor
Deputy National Financial Secretary
National Vice Woman Leader
National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).
South South
National treasurer
Vice National Welfare Secretary
National Vice Chairman
National Youth leader
Deputy Woman Leader
National Leader- PLWD
Deputy National Legal Adviser
National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).
South-West
Deputy National Chairman
National Publicity Secretary
National Vice Chairman
National Financial Secretary
Vice National Organising Secretary
Deputy National Youth Leader
Deputy National Auditor
National Vice Woman Leader
National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).
South East
National Secretary
Vice Publicity Secretary
National Vice Chairman
National Diaspora Adviser
Deputy National Organising Secretary
Deputy National Leader- PLWD
National Vice Woman Leader
National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).
Reacting to the development, convener of ADP, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, told the Vanguard that the association would submit all the required documents to the electoral commission, next week.
