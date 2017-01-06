All is now set for the birth of Nigeria’s mega party, Action Democratic Party, ADP.This is just as those behind the formation of the new party, with the aim of unseating the current administration in 2019 have zoned National Executive Committee slots to the various regions of the country.According to reports, they have also concluded plans to submit their documents for registration as a political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, next week.According to a document released by the political association, the National chairmanship position has been zoned to the North Central; South West, Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary and National Legal Adviser; North-West and South South, National Treasurer.See full zoning below:North CentralNational chairmanNational Welfare SecretaryNational Vice ChairmanVice National Organising SecretaryDeputy National Woman LeaderAssistant National SecretaryDeputy National TreasurerNational Vice woman leaderNational Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2 males, 1 female).North-WestNational Woman leaderNational Vice ChairmanNational Legal AdviserVice Publicity SecretaryDeputy National SecretaryDeputy National Youth LeaderDeputy National Welfare SecretaryNational Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).North-EastDeputy National Chairman,National Vice ChairmanNational AuditorDeputy National Financial SecretaryNational Vice Woman LeaderNational Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).South SouthNational treasurerVice National Welfare SecretaryNational Vice ChairmanNational Youth leaderDeputy Woman LeaderNational Leader- PLWDDeputy National Legal AdviserNational Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).South-WestDeputy National ChairmanNational Publicity SecretaryNational Vice ChairmanNational Financial SecretaryVice National Organising SecretaryDeputy National Youth LeaderDeputy National AuditorNational Vice Woman LeaderNational Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).South EastNational SecretaryVice Publicity SecretaryNational Vice ChairmanNational Diaspora AdviserDeputy National Organising SecretaryDeputy National Leader- PLWDNational Vice Woman LeaderNational Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).Reacting to the development, convener of ADP, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, told the Vanguard that the association would submit all the required documents to the electoral commission, next week.