Promoters and supports of the mega political party, the Action Democratic Party, ADP yesterday submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, all required documents, preparatory to full registration as one of the major political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2019 Presidential and general elections.Led by the Protem National Chairman, Engr. Yagbayi Sani and other Interim officers, supporters of the association arrived INEC yesterday at 1 00pm in a long motorcade amidst fan fare, drumming, singing and dancing. However, while the members were stopped from gaining entry into the premise of the Commission, the Chairman and a few others with the registration documents were allowed into the Premises.Addressing Journalists shortly after the submission at the office of the ADP, Engr Sani who noted that the Association would scale through the registration huddle and dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at the Centre, said that the association when registered as a party, would win majority states and Seats at the National Assembly come 2019 general elections.According to him, the Mega Party came on board because of “the current pathetic and weak conditions of the existing major political parties in Nigeria as well as the Challenging socio-economic and political situation in the country, saying that the party was a child of necessity.“This situation has also led to public frustration and pains, as a result of which the general Public now yearns for an alternative political Party made up of credible Nigerians that will chart a new innovative course of action to put Nigeria on the path of sustainable development and national cohesion “The ADP is poised to rebuild Nigeria to achieve greatness as envisaged and desired by all.It is regrettable that despite the enormous human resources dor development that we are endowed with, the nation wallows in abject poverty, and lack of direction, the ADP is prepared and equipped to halt this slide. “Having complied with all the Constitutional requirements for registration as a full-fledged political Party by INEC, including interim structures in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja, today we are making history by submitting our documents formally and a few of our members decided to join us to this place.“As concerned patriots, like the proverbial sagacious elders who will not allow the head of the newborn child be askew on the back of a slothful mother in the market place, we have risen to the Challenge to correct this normally and reposition of our country”. Sani assured that the Party would be guided by the historic national duty by the three fundamental principles as enshrined in its constitution and manifesto namely: All-inclusive government, Democratic empowerment of young people and Party Supremacy at all times”. He pledged that the party if registered intended.“To do things differently by creating an enabling environment for Nigerians to freely elect their leaders and as well determine their future where impunity, nepotism and mediocrity will have no place. “The party shall run an all-inclusive government that will accommodate and empower our youth, women and other Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity and religious affiliations.Speaking earlier on why they came for the submission of the Registration documents to INEC with such a large crowd, the Protem Chairman, Engr, Sani said,” were here to celebrate democracy with fun fare and not to cause havoc, we are sorry if we have broken any protocol”.