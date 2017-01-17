Non-academic unions in Nigerian universities yesterday began a one-week warning strike to protest the Federal Government’s non-implementation of the 2009 agreement it entered into with it.Chairman, University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) NASU, Mr. Yakubu Simon, told reporters that the strike began after series of meetings with members of the union.Simon said the Federal Government needed to implement the 2009 agreement for the good of all universities.His words: “We are on strike because of poor funding, increase in corruption in the system, as well as shortfall in staff salaries and more. It is a one-week warning strike and we will take our decision at the end of the strike.“On corruption, management of universities should find a way of fighting it. If a particular person is found wanting and is brought to book, it will deter others.“Students also need to help us by reporting any lecturer who asks for bribe instead of keeping such issues to themselves.“By doing so, it will help us curb corruption on the campus.”