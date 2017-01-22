The National Association of Nigerian Students has issued a one week ultimatum within which the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, should reopen Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Ogbomosho or face a mass protest.The association also gave the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Francis Otunta, seven days ultimatum to resign from office for alleged gross incompetence and maladministration.The President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi, who issued the threats during a press briefing on the state of the nation held in Abuja on Friday, said NANS would “relocate its Headquarters to Government House in Ibadan and Umudike.”He decried the nonchalant attitude of governor Ajimobi towards the closure of LAUTECH for the past eight months, without considering its effects on the students.He said, “NANS chides the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi over the neglect of LAUTECH, Ogbomosho which has been under lock and key for almost eight months. We see his recent utterances that went viral on the social media during the students peaceful protest to Agodi Government House as shameful, uncivil and belittling the status of an Executive Governor. The governor is hereby issued with a seven-day ultimatum to reopen LAUTECH or face mass protest.“Similarly, ÑANS calls on the Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike to resign within seven days for gross incompetence and maladministration. Failure to heed this patriotic call would be met with serious resistance as we shall not hesitate to occupy and chase him out of the university.”