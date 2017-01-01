40 PROPHECIES/WARNINGS1. Don’t hate anyone. It's like digging the grave.2. A year of confused noises and meaningless storms.3. There will be heavenly final whistle to those attacking Gods people.4. A year of fighting between the roads and the road users5. A year of creditable and fighting battle6. A year of disagrace of international serpent and scorpions7. A year of triumph and victory8. A year of fanatics, new beginning for many people9. When the dalt will attack on the owner of the salt10. All those who are involved in corruption will suffer for it.11. A year of givers and uncommon blessings for those that give.12. This year many foundational problems will expire.13. A year of divine delivery.14. A great and intense confrontation between children of God and children of darkness but the Children of God shall prevail.15. A year of great confrontation between immortality and morality.16. A year of great challenge and also, achievement for those who are ready to fight the good fight of faith.17. A year of extra victory.18. A year of redemption for many lands.19. A year of breakthrough for those who are fishers of men.20. A year heaven will honour prayer targeted to victory.21. A no noise year monitor by slapping angels.22. A year were we will last laugh.23. A year a lot of prayers are needed for nations that show no respect for the Bible.24.A year where those who deeply love will not be moved by the poltical thugs.25. If you have sow into the things of lord blessings will follow you.26. A year of angel of blessing.27. God will beginning to raise powerful young ministers since the adults have failed God.28. Serious prayers to avoid unprecedented commotion on the earth, manifestation through earthquake, hurricanes, etc.29. A year of double edge vengeance.30. A year to restructure spiritual revival.31. A year where warfare mentality is a prerequisite for survival.32. Disobedience will attract serious heaven consequences.33. The year of very deep sorrow for the wicked.34. A year where many that are mock will rejoice.35. A year of satanic recruitment to cage young girls teenagers,serious prayers are needed.36. A year of great awakening and a year of great shaking.37. A year of showers of blessings that will change story.38. A year of aggressive sex demonic and pervasiveness.39. A very bad year for fornication and adultery40. Very rough year of Jonah Christians.1. Leave a holy life. Without holiness will not see the lord.2. You must stop being an unbeliever. Its is snatching3. Have a goal. Without goal, life becomes dull. Say no to laziness.4. Be persistent. The ability to take a repeated action to over one’s obstacles.5. Always seek divine directive.6. Be filled with the holy ghost7. Disengage your self from unprofitable friends.8. Be generous towards God9. Locate your weakness and address them.10. Become a prayer and a bible addict.