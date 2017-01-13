France international Morgan Schneiderlin has left Manchester United for Everton after signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Merseyside club, Everton have confirmed.Schneiderlin signed for an initial fee of £20million, which will rise to £24million.The midfielder reunites with Ronald Koeman having spent one season at Southampton with the Dutch coach.Reacting to the signing of Schneiderlin, Koeman said on the Everton wensite: "I'm very pleased because I know the player, I know the qualities of the player, I know him as a person and he's really desperate to come to Everton – and that's what we need."He's a strong character. I worked with him for one season at Southampton and he's a midfield player who can play in different positions in the midfield. He's also a fast player, he's a clever player and he's a personality. Normally, he's part of the French national team and at 27 years old he's part of the future at Everton."We want good players but we also want players who really want to show their qualities in front of the fans of Everton."Schneiderlin joined United in 2015 and made 32 appearances, scoring one goal.He was also a member of the United team that won the FA Cup against Crystal Palace last season.