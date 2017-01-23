The Presidency yesterday said more states are benefiting from the Federal Government’s school feeding programme.A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the Federal Government had so far released over N375 million to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils in five states.He said almost all the states except two, are now being processed for the payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to 200,000 graduates who are N-Power beneficiaries.Akande said Buhari’s Social Investment Programme is on-going.He said the Federal Government last week released money for this year, to Anambra, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ebony states to cover the feeding for 10 school days under the Homegrown School Feeding Programme.He also said N375, 434, 870 had been paid to 7909 cooks in those states for the feeding of 677, 476 primary school pupils.Other breakdowns released by Akande are: “Ogun State got N119, 648, 900 paid to 1381 cooks to feed 170, 927 pupils.“Ebonyi State got N115, 218, 600 paid to 1466 cooks to feed 164, 598 pupils.“Anambra State got N67.5m paid to 937 cooks to feed 96,489 pupils.“Oyo State got N72.2m paid to 1437 cooks to feed 103, 269 pupils.“Osun State got N867,370 paid to 2688 to feed 142, 193 pupils.”According to him, the monies were paid directly to the cooks for ten days of school.He said the figures would go up this week when Zamfara and Enugu States are paid N188.7 million and N67.2 million.He said: ‘In Zamfara, the money would be paid to 2738 cooks to feed 269, 665 pupils. And in Enugu, the money would be paid to 1128 cooks to feed 96, 064 pupils.“By then, over N631 million would have been released so far in 2017 for school feeding in 7 states, paid to 11,775 cooks and meant to feed over one million primary school pupils-exact number of pupils by then would be 1, 043, 205.”