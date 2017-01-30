Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has said that Nigeria has experienced more killings under the president Muhammadu Buhari -led government than what the country had experienced since independence.Fayose made the allegation while reacting to the continuous killings in Southern Kaduna.Speaking on Sunday, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum wondered why nobody has been arrested in connection with the killings in Southern Kaduna.According to the fierce critic of the current Federal Government, the nation has never been more polarise like it is now.Fayose said, “No herdsman or masterminds of the Kaduna killings has been brought to justice till date.“The Federal Government should pay attention to the economy they destroyed and revamp it and save Nigerians from hunger ravaging the land.“We were not been badly divided as a nation as we are under the Buhari-led administration.“The killings under this government in 18 months are more than what they have been all put together since independence.”The governor’s latest remark is coming at a time when he vowed to remain a thorn in the flesh of Buhari.Fayose had explained that he will continue to criticise the Buhari-led government because it has failed and Nigerians are tired.The governor had said, “I will continue to leak their secrets. I will remain a thorn in their flesh. Anything they want to do, let them come. If they want to carry their police, let them carry their police. I don’t care.”