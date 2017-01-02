The Scheme on its official Twitter account assured Nigerians their accounts will be unfrozen on January 14.
"We promised that our participants' confirmed Mavros will be unfrozen (ability to make withdrawal) from January 14th, 2017. #12DaysToGo"
"Happy New Year to all Mavrodians. And the countdown starts now. 13 days to January 14th".
We promised that our participants' confirmed Mavros will be unfrozen (ability to make withdrawal) from January 14th, 2017. #12DaysToGo https://t.co/gGfAsZzzpO— MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 2, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.