The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over the frozen accounts.





The Scheme on its official Twitter account assured Nigerians their accounts will be unfrozen on January 14.





"We promised that our participants' confirmed Mavros will be unfrozen (ability to make withdrawal) from January 14th, 2017. #12DaysToGo"





"Happy New Year to all Mavrodians. And the countdown starts now. 13 days to January 14th".