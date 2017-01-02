John Obi Mikel has gone chosen to stay in Europe instead of going to China, according to reportsThe midfielder has been frozen out at Chelsea by Antonio Conte and a move abroad was inevitable. Valencia are the team he will join in January, signing a four-year deal with the La Liga club.They’ve beaten several competitors to his signature.Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, Marseille and Serie A giants AC and Inter Milan were all interested in the Nigeria captain. The reason he has opted to move to Spain is unknown.Mikel only has six months left on his contract and the Blues would prefer to release him to get him off the wage bill.He leaves Stamford Bridge after 11 seasons. During that time he won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League once and the Champions League once - a seriously impressive haul.Despite their lofty league position, fans will be sad to see a loyal servant leave the club.