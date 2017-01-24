 Mikel Obi's Russian girlfriend loses dad | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Mikel Obi's longtime girlfriend and mum to his two daughters, Olga Diyachenko lost her dad today.


Mourning him on her Instagram page, Olga wrote:

We said our last goodbye to you today daddy💔 you were not just extraordinary as so many said today. You were a legendary man, father, friend, companion, husband and grandpa. Your strong hand is holding my hand for life. I love you ❤️ My rock, my life my Dad 💔 Rest in Peace monkeypops 🐒


