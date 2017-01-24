|Image credit: rep
Mikel Obi's longtime girlfriend and mum to his two daughters, Olga Diyachenko lost her dad today.
Mourning him on her Instagram page, Olga wrote:
We said our last goodbye to you today daddy💔 you were not just extraordinary as so many said today. You were a legendary man, father, friend, companion, husband and grandpa. Your strong hand is holding my hand for life. I love you ❤️ My rock, my life my Dad 💔 Rest in Peace monkeypops 🐒
