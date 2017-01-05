Nigeria captain Mikel Obi is reportedly close to a big money move to China as he is set to undergo a medical on Thursday with Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA.Mikel, 29, who has been overlooked and has not had a single minute of action at Chelsea this season, has been offered a package worth around £140,000 per week, according to the Mail.The Super Eagles midfielder initially held talks with Valencia and was heavily linked with Marseille and Inter Milan.If the China deal goes through, Mikel will become the third Chelsea player to go to the emerging, lucrative new league in one year after Ramires amd Oscar made similar moves.Interestingly, Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr only on Tuesday advised Mikel to avoid a move to China, although the German said such a move would not necessarily close the national team door to the midfielder.