Captain of the Super Eagles, John Mikel Obi, continues his search for first win with his Chinese Super League side, CSL, Tianjin Teda after he led the team to another defeat on Tuesday.Teda were defeated 1-0 by Dinamo Bucuresti which made it their third loss since the midfielder joined the club from Chelsea early this month.Last week, Mikel lost his debut 2-1 to Mönchengladbach II, followed and a 6-2 loss to St. Pauli.However, the former Chelsea defensive midfielder scored his first goal in a friendly against St. Pauli Pauli.