John Obi Mikel made his first appearance for his new club, Tianjin TEDA, in their 2-1 defeat in a friendly match to Borussia Mochengladbach’s U-23 team, at the Tianjin Olympic Centre Stadium.The Super Eagles midfielder has been given the no. 10 shirt, but was unable to inspire Jaime Pacheco’s team, from losing the game.Zhou Tong scored TEDA’s only goal of the match.Mikel Obi was taken off in the second half, alongside fellow debutant Wang Dong, Zhou Liao and Goodley.TEDA will continue their winter training in preparation for the new season in Tianjin, having finished the last campaign in 11th place in the Chinese Super League.