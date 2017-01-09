Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuff has disclosed that former Chelsea of England midfielder, John Mikel Obi was right to move to the Chinese Super League(CSL) judging by his experience with the Stamford Bridge landlords since the beginning of the season.Yusuff told SportingLife that it was not proper for Mikel Obi not to be playing the sport he enjoys regularly and that he would always support any decision taken by the ex-Lyn Oslo midfielder for him to play regular football again.He said the wealth of experience of Mikel Obi would still be needed by the Eagles and that he won’t be able to give that if he is not playing regularly for his team.Yusuff also hinted that he was delighted with the switch of Wilfred Ndidi to Leicester City of England from the Belgian side, RKC Genk while asserting that the Eagles’ utility player would be a better player under Claudio Ranieri in the EPL.