President Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico is insisting that his country will not pay for the wall US President Trump is planning to build.Pena Nieto said, "I've said time and again; Mexico won't pay for any wall."It comes as our country is talking on new rules on cooperation, trade, investment, security and migration in the North American region. As president I assume the complete responsibility to defend the interests of Mexico and Mexicans.