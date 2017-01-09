Lionel Messi and some other Barcelona players were not at the presentation of FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award in Zurich on Monday in a move that will be seen as a snub to the game’s governing body.Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were all due in Zurich having been named in the team of the year.Ronaldo picked up the FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award on Monday night.