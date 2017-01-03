John Obi Mikel’s representatives, have given La Liga side Valencia up till Friday, to meet the wage demands of the Chelsea midfielder.Valencia have already confirmed meeting with the player over a possible transfer.His agent already admitted that the Super Eagles captain, is looking for his last big payday in football.“Mikel representatives have given Valencia till Friday to match the player’s wage demands,” a source close to the player informed newsmen.“I don’t know what the demands are, but Valencia’s initial offer does not match it.”The 29-year-old’s reps are keeping the door open for an offer from the Chinese Super League, but deny they have agreed anything.“If Valencia fail to meet Mikel’s expectations, the offers from China on the table will be more seriously considered,” he said.“As expected, they have tabled more cash and that’s what the player is now considering.”